Erdogan blocks accession of Sweden, Finland to NATO.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he won’t allow either of the countries to join NATO because they support "terrorist groups" that pose a threat to the country’s national security. “It is controversial for countries to support terrorism and expect our approval,” the president said. Erdogan accused the two countries of harboring members of the militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party, classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.