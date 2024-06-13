Media: Slovenia secretly provided Ukraine with military supplies during US aid delay

This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovenia had secretly provided Ukraine with various military equipment when the U.S. aid had been stalled for months, the Slovenian media outlet 24UR reported on June 13.

The supplies were not publicly announced as 24UR said it had learned the information through "unofficial" channels.

After six months of political infighting and delays, the U.S. passed a long-awaited $61 billion aid package in April, with much of it covering military aid.

During the six-month break in funding, Ukraine lost the key front-line city of Avdiivka in February amid a severe ammunition shortage.

While Kyiv was waiting for the approval of the U.S. bill, Slovenia sent 20 armored fighting vehicles armed with a 12.7 mm caliber weapon, six armored fighting vehicles armed with a 3x20 mm caliber weapon, three infantry fighting vehicles, and a shipment of drones to Ukraine, according to the outlet.

The Slovenian government also supplied Ukraine with additional rifles, helmets, and ammunition during that period.

In March, the country joined Czechia's initiative to supply artillery shells for Ukraine. Slovenia was planning to allocate 1 million euros ($1.08 million) to the initiative, Radio Prague International reported, citing Slovenian news agency Sta.