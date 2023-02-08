Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Media: Security service classifies data on inspection into former SBU chief.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 8, 2023 7:59 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has classified the results of an inspection into its former chief Ivan Bakanov, Ukrainska Pravda, an online newspaper, reported.

Bakanov was fired in July 2022, with 265 lawmakers supporting his dismissal.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, endemic treason in the SBU was the main reason for removing his childhood friend Bakanov.

The Ukrainian parliament appointed Vasyl Maliuk as the head of the SBU on Feb. 7.

Maliuk has been the acting head of the SBU since July 2022, when Zelensky dismissed Bakanov.

Maliuk is close to Zelensky's notorious deputy chief of staff Oleh Tatarov, who was charged with bribery in 2020, according to anti-corruption activists. In 2021, Maliuk attended a birthday party held by Tatarov, according to an investigation by Ukrainska Pravda.

Explainer: What’s behind Zelensky’s public ousting of top officials
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
