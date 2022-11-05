Media: Russian soldier who fought against Ukraine suspected of arson that killed 15 people.

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Russian media, the 23-year-old Stanislav Ionkin has been arrested on suspicion of starting a massive fire at a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma that killed 15 people overnight on Nov. 5.

He had been injured and returned from the front in Ukraine in August.

Novaya Gazeta Europe, an independent Russian newspaper, cited law enforcement sources as saying that the suspect shot several times with a flare gun inside the venue, causing a fire.

According to Novaya Gazeta, the cafe belongs to a local lawmaker from United Russia, the country's ruling party.