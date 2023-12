This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian collaborator Ivan Sushko, the Russian-appointed head of the occupied village of Mykhailivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, was killed by a car bomb on Aug. 24, another Russian collaborator Vladimir Rogov wrote on his Telegram channel. According to Rogov, an explosive device was placed under the seat of the car. Sushko was taken to the hospital where he died soon after.