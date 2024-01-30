Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Russia may be shutting down phone connection to prepare air defense

by Rachel Amran January 30, 2024 6:09 AM 2 min read
In this photo illustration, the Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone with a screen showing that web service is down in the background. (Mykola Tys/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia may be retooling aspects of its air defense system amid continued Ukrainian drone strikes within Russia, the Institute for the Study of War reported in its daily assessment on Jan. 29.

Russian state media Kommersant reported earlier today that the Russian Ministry of Digital Development ordered local authorities in Novgorod, Leningrad, and Pskov oblasts to block 4G LTE internet connection until June 30 so Russian officials can "fine-tune" anti-drone and air defense systems.

According to ISW, Novgorod, Pskov, and Leningrad oblasts announced disruptions to 4G LTE internet services between Jan. 25 and Jan. 30, possibly associated with technical adjustments to the "radio frequency spectrum."

Kommersant also reportedly stated that Voronezh Oblast is implementing similar changes that have been "planned at the federal level" and that many other Russian federal subjects are potentially pursuing these efforts.

Drone attacks inside Russian territory have increased in frequency over recent months.

A Dec. 30 strike on Belgorod, located about 40 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, reportedly killed 25 people and injured over 100. Officials in Belogorod claimed Ukrainian forces launched the attack, however, Ukraine did not claim responsibility.

Earlier this month, Novatek's gas-condensate plant caught fire at the port of Ust-Luga in Russia's Leningrad Oblast following a possible coordinated effort by Ukraine to strike key targets deep inside Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry also accused Ukraine of launching multiple drone attacks over Tula, Smolensk, and Oryol that same night.

Similarly, the Russian city of Voronezh declared a state of emergency on Jan. 16 following an overnight drone attack.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv denies Russia captured village in Kharkiv Oblast
Key developments on Jan. 29: * Ukraine refutes Russia captured Tabaivka village near Kupiansk * Contradicting reports point at dismissal of Zaluzhnyi as top commander; Zelensky’s office denies it * Hungarian foreign minister arrives for bilateral meeting in Ukraine * Netherlands allocates $132…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:35 AM

NATO chief: Support for Ukraine 'not charity.'

Stoltenberg is visiting Washington, D.C. to persuade U.S. legislators to approve a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine that has been stalled by congressional Republicans since October 2023.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
3:49 PM

Media: Putin plans to visit Turkey in February to discuss Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's international visits have been curtailed since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March 2023 for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children. Turkey is not party to the ICC's Rome Statute, meaning it is under no obligation to detain Putin.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.