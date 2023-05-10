Media: Putin signs annual decree on reservist training

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree calling up military reservists for training in 2023, Reuters reported on May 10, citing a document published on a Russian state website.

Calling up reservists for training is a routine annual event in Russia.

On March 30, Putin set out the routine spring conscription campaign, calling 147,000 citizens up for statutory military service. Russia typically conducts two conscription cycles per year.

The Institute for the Study of War wrote in its March 31 update that the new conscripts would not increase Russian combat power in the short term, as Russian conscripts must undergo months of training and service before they see combat.