The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Putin unlikely to deploy troops from routine spring conscription cycle to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 31, 2023 5:26 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on March 30 setting out the routine spring conscription campaign, calling 147,000 citizens up for statutory military service.

Russia conducts two conscription cycles per year with the spring conscription cycle usually conscripting 134,000 people.

The Institute for the Study of War said in their latest update that Russia may use Belarus’ training capacity to support the increase of 13,000 conscripts from previous years.

The new conscripts will not increase Russian combat power in the short term, as Russian conscripts must undergo months of training and service before they see combat.

"Putin remains unlikely to deploy newly conscripted troops to participate in combat in Ukraine due to concerns for the stability of his regime," the ISW said.

Putin did not deploy conscripts from the spring 2022 conscription cycles in response to Ukraine’s September 2022 counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast but instead mobilized reservists to stabilize collapsing frontlines.

"This decision indicated Putin’s policy preference for mobilizing reservists rather than committing conscripts to battle — likely for political reasons — even though conscripts entering the final months of their annual service obligation might fight more effectively than civilian reservists," the ISW found.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
