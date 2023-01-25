Media: Portugal preparing to hand over four Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Portugal is now preparing to give Ukraine four Leopard 2 tanks, Correio de Manha reported on Jan. 25, citing unnamed government sources.

The reports came ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s confirmation that Berlin would deliver 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, along with the green light for other European nations to deliver them.

According to the source, Portugal holds 37 Leopard 2 tanks in stock, of which 12 are fully operational. Germany’s decision also paves the way for other countries to supply Ukraine with their Leopard tanks.

While Poland has already announced the delivery of a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, other nations, including Finland, the Netherlands, and Denmark have expressed their readiness to do the same.

At the Ramstein-8 summit on Jan 20, 12 countries reportedly agreed to give Ukraine around 100 German-made Leopard 2 tanks. As tanks are produced in Germany, the country’s approval is needed for their delivery.