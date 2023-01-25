Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Portugal preparing to hand over four Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 25, 2023 2:15 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Portugal is now preparing to give Ukraine four Leopard 2 tanks, Correio de Manha reported on Jan. 25, citing unnamed government sources.

The reports came ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s confirmation that Berlin would deliver 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, along with the green light for other European nations to deliver them.

According to the source, Portugal holds 37 Leopard 2 tanks in stock, of which 12 are fully operational. Germany’s decision also paves the way for other countries to supply Ukraine with their Leopard tanks.

While Poland has already announced the delivery of a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, other nations, including Finland, the Netherlands, and Denmark have expressed their readiness to do the same.

At the Ramstein-8 summit on Jan 20, 12 countries reportedly agreed to give Ukraine around 100 German-made Leopard 2 tanks. As tanks are produced in Germany, the country’s approval is needed for their delivery.

Germany confirms provision of Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine, green light for other countries to deliver
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.