Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Notorious Russian officer responsible for 2014 Ilovaisk massacre killed in battle

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 26, 2023 10:08 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

On March 26, Ukrainian journalist Yurii Butusov reported that Russian assault regiment commander Dmitrii Lisitskii, who played a significant role in the Battle of Ilovaisk in Donetsk Oblast in 2014, was killed by Ukrainian forces.

Details on the location and circumstances of Lisitskii's death were not specified.

The 48-year old Lysytskii, who was awarded with the title of Hero of Russia in 2015, commanded the battalion tactical group of the regiment which attacked Ukrainian troops that were trying to break through a Russian encirclement in Ilovaisk, 15 kilometers east of the regional capital of Donetsk.

In total, 368 Ukrainian soldiers died during the Ilovaisk massacre, which lasted from Aug. 6 to Aug. 31, 2014.

More than 400 Ukrainian soldiers were wounded, and around 300 were captured in the battle.

“Today, Ukrainian soldiers took revenge for Ilovaisk,” Butusov  said.

Ukraine war latest: Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka under heavy fire
Key developments on March 24: * Ukraine retrieves bodies of 83 soldiers killed in combat * At least 10 civilians killed, 20 wounded due to Russian attacks on Ukraine on March 24 * Ukraine repelled 38 Russian attacks over the past day, says General Staff. Colonel Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, a spoke…
Kyiv IndependentThaisa Semenova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.