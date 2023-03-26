Media: Notorious Russian officer responsible for 2014 Ilovaisk massacre killed in battle

This audio is created with AI assistance

On March 26, Ukrainian journalist Yurii Butusov reported that Russian assault regiment commander Dmitrii Lisitskii, who played a significant role in the Battle of Ilovaisk in Donetsk Oblast in 2014, was killed by Ukrainian forces.

Details on the location and circumstances of Lisitskii's death were not specified.

The 48-year old Lysytskii, who was awarded with the title of Hero of Russia in 2015, commanded the battalion tactical group of the regiment which attacked Ukrainian troops that were trying to break through a Russian encirclement in Ilovaisk, 15 kilometers east of the regional capital of Donetsk.

In total, 368 Ukrainian soldiers died during the Ilovaisk massacre, which lasted from Aug. 6 to Aug. 31, 2014.

More than 400 Ukrainian soldiers were wounded, and around 300 were captured in the battle.

“Today, Ukrainian soldiers took revenge for Ilovaisk,” Butusov said.