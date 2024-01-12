Media: New French foreign minister to visit Kyiv, meet Zelensky

This audio is created with AI assistance

The recently appointed French foreign minister, Stephane Sejourne, is expected to visit Kyiv on Jan. 13 and meet President Volodymyr Zelensky, the BFM TV channel said on Jan. 12, citing sources close to the minister.

A trip to Ukraine would be one of Sejourne's first acts as the head of French diplomacy following his appointment on Jan. 11.

A meeting with Zelensky is scheduled for 4 p.m., BFM TV said. After Ukraine, Sejourne is also expected to visit Germany and Poland.

The French newspaper Le Figaro wrote that the minister "is on his way to Kyiv" to demonstrate Paris's support for Ukraine amid an all-out war with Russia.

The meeting was initially planned for former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who was replaced during a recent governmental reshuffle.

Sejourne is expected to arrive only a day after a visit of U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The British head of government visited Ukraine's capital to unveil a new aid package of $3.2 billion and to sign a bilateral security deal.