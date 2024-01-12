Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: New French foreign minister to visit Kyiv, meet Zelensky

by Martin Fornusek January 12, 2024 6:57 PM 1 min read
Stephane Sejourne, currently the French foreign minister, as the leader of Renew Europe liberal congress in the Palais d'Egmont on May 30, 2022 in Brussels, Belgium. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The recently appointed French foreign minister, Stephane Sejourne, is expected to visit Kyiv on Jan. 13 and meet President Volodymyr Zelensky, the BFM TV channel said on Jan. 12, citing sources close to the minister.

A trip to Ukraine would be one of Sejourne's first acts as the head of French diplomacy following his appointment on Jan. 11.

A meeting with Zelensky is scheduled for 4 p.m., BFM TV said. After Ukraine, Sejourne is also expected to visit Germany and Poland.

The French newspaper Le Figaro wrote that the minister "is on his way to Kyiv" to demonstrate Paris's support for Ukraine amid an all-out war with Russia.

The meeting was initially planned for former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who was replaced during a recent governmental reshuffle.

Sejourne is expected to arrive only a day after a visit of U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The British head of government visited Ukraine's capital to unveil a new aid package of $3.2 billion and to sign a bilateral security deal.

Sunak confirms $3.2 billion aid package for Ukraine, signs security deal with Zelensky
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the expected 2.5-billion-pound ($3.2 billion) military aid package during his visit to Kyiv on Jan. 12, according to the Kyiv Independent reporter.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.