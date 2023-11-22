Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukrainian military: Dozens of Russian marines killed at award ceremony

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 22, 2023 4:49 PM 2 min read
A U.S.-supplied M142 HIMARS used by the Ukrainian military launches a rocket. (Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Dozens of Russian marines were killed by a Ukrainian strike during an awards ceremony in Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 19, the Ukrainian army's strategic communications unit reported on Nov. 22.

The unit confirmed the strike on the marines and said the number of casualties had been reported by Russian propagandists.

Robert “Magyar” Brovdi, a commander at Ukraine's 59th Brigade, reported on Nov. 21 that 25 Russian marines had been killed and more than 100 had been injured.

Members of Russia's 810th Marine Brigade were attending the awards ceremony near Starobesheve, Donetsk Oblast, on the occasion of Russia's Missile Forces and Artillery Day, which also had entertainment provided by Russian actress Polina Menshikh when the attack allegedly occurred.

The Russian state media outlet Rossiyskaya Gazeta corroborated that Menshikh was performing for the soldiers near Starobesheve.

Ukraine's Ground Forces posted a video on Nov. 21 that appeared to show Menshikh performing, followed by an explosion.

The Russian state news agency TASS confirmed Menshikh's death on Nov. 21, saying that Ukrainian forces had fired on the village of Kumachove in Donetsk Oblast with a variety of weapons, including HIMARS missiles.

Kumachove is located about 25 kilometers from Starobesheve.

It did not comment on the other alleged casualties.

Brovdi said that the strike was "payback" for the Russian missile attack on Ukraine's 128th Mountain Assault Brigade during an awards ceremony in early November that killed 19 soldiers.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said the strike on the 128th Brigade was the result of basic security measures being ignored, adding that it likely could have been avoided.

An investigation into the incident and the potential negligent behavior of the organizers of the award ceremony, as well as anyone else who may have been involved, is ongoing, Umerov said.

Ukraine war latest: Top foreign officials arrive in Kyiv on 10th anniversary of EuroMaidan
Key developments on Nov. 21: * EU Council chief, German defense minister, Moldovan president in Kyiv for EuroMaidan anniversary * Germany pledges $1.4 billion military aid package for Ukraine * UN records over 28,500 civilian casualties in Ukraine * ABC News: US shell deliveries to Ukraine have…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:07 AM

US has 'concerns' about Hungary's 'sovereignty' law.

The U.S. State Department released a statement expressing concern about Hungary's adoption of a "Sovereign Defense Authority" law that contains "draconian" provisions that could be used to degrade civil liberties, spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Dec. 20.
9:06 AM

Kremlin rules out peace negotiations with Ukraine.

"Currently, there are no prerequisites for peace negotiations with Ukraine," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Ukrainian and Western leaders have also repeatedly said that they do not believe Russia is interested in good-faith peace negotiations.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:57 AM

Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked six communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 20, firing 14 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
12:27 AM

Drone damages house in Poltava Oblast.

Governor Filip Pronin said the drone debris struck a house in the Myrhorod district. According to preliminary reports, no residents were injured in the attack.
10:41 PM

White House hopes Ukraine aid bill to pass in January.

The White House hopes that Congress will pass a funding request containing $61 billion for Ukraine in January to maintain support for Kyiv amid Russia's invasion, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Dec. 20.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.