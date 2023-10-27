Media: Medvedchuk acquires yacht worth over $9 million

This audio is created with AI assistance

Documents show that a brand-new yacht worth 886 million rubles ($9.4 million) is likely in the hands of the Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, independent Russian media outlet Verstka reported on Oct. 27.

Medvedchuk, who was long thought to be Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s right-hand man in Ukraine, was charged with high treason and placed under house arrest in 2021, only to flee as Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

He was subsequently re-arrested in April 2022. In September, he was handed over to Russia as part of a prisoner exchange.

Verstka journalists were investigating Russian-owned yachts when they found customs data that showed the Italian-made Pershing 9X vessel passed Russian customs on July 26.

The recipient of the yacht is a company controlled by Medvedchuk's wife, Oksana Marchenko, who is sanctioned by the U.K. government and is on a Ukrainian wanted list.

Documents show that the company issued a "temporary import" procedure for the yacht. This signifies the yacht is not intended to stay in the country for long, and partially exempts the paying of customs duties, according to Verstka.

The Pershing 9x features a "generous" sun deck, an interior clad with the "best Italian brands," and space for 20 people on board, according to the manufacturer.

The vessel is a "blend of luxury and technology," and can reach speeds of up to 42 knots (almost 80 kilometers per hour).