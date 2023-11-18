Skip to content
Media: Kazakhstan blocks Russian TV portal

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 18, 2023 6:52 PM 1 min read
A man walks past the Baiterek observation tower in central Astana on November 18, 2022, ahead of Kazakhstan's presidential elections on November 20. (Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP via Getty Images)
Kazakh authorities have blocked Russia's Sputnik24 service, which broadcasts Russian state-controlled television channels in Kazakhstan, Kazakh media outlet Arbat Media reported on Nov. 18.

The reason given by authorities was that the Russian television channels didn't have a license to operate in Kazakhstan. The order to block the channels was reportedly signed back in June.

According to the independent Russian media outlet, the Moscow Times, one of Kremlin's major propaganda television channels, RT, lists Sputnik24 as one of the platforms where its content can be viewed.

Earlier on Oct. 24, Moldova also blocked access to 22 Russian media sites, saying they were being used as part of an "information war" against the country.

The sites listed, all of which were Russian in origin, included popular state-run or controlled outlets like RT, NTV, Ren TV, and others.

Despite Astana's historically close ties to Moscow, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has made it clear that Kazakhstan will not recognize occupied Ukrainian regions as Russian territory.

Tokayev also spoke with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in 2023, who thanked the Kazakh president for providing humanitarian aid to the country.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
