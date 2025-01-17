Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
General Staff: Russia has lost 815,820 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 17, 2025 8:10 AM 1 min read
Soldiers of an artillery crew of the Rifle Battalion Special Unit of the Main Department of the National Police in the Zaporizhzhia region fire a 122-mm howitzer D-30 at the positions of Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia direction in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, southeastern Ukraine, on Jan. 11, 2025. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 815,820 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 17.

This number includes 1,670 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,803 tanks, 20,381 armored fighting vehicles, 34,256 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,019 artillery systems, 1,262 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,046 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 22,566 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
