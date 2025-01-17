General Staff: Russia has lost 815,820 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 815,820 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 17.

This number includes 1,670 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,803 tanks, 20,381 armored fighting vehicles, 34,256 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,019 artillery systems, 1,262 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,046 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 22,566 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.