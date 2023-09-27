Media: Germany investigating possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The German Federal Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the alleged shooting of civilians, including a German citizen, by Russian troops at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the German news agency Tagesschau reported on Sept. 27.

The prosecutor’s office is investigating evidence that Russian troops shot at and injured civilians in Hostomel, a suburb of Kyiv and the site of major battles in February-March 2022.

A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office confirmed that an investigation was ongoing, and that German authorities were working alongside their Ukrainian counterparts.

Germany has compiled extensive evidence of Russian war crimes, and is just one of many organizations, both abroad and in Ukraine, working to document and investigate them. A recent report in August 2023 stated that there have been nearly 100,000 Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine.