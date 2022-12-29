Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Media: French court arrests Ukrainian billionaire Zhevago, considers extradition.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 29, 2022 9:17 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A French court on Dec. 28 placed Ukrainian businessman and former lawmaker Kostiantyn Zhevago under arrest until it decides on Ukraine’s request to extradite the billionaire, Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported on Dec. 29, citing Ukraine's State Investigation Bureau.

The French authorities detained Zhevago at the Courchevel ski resort at the request of the State Investigation Bureau on Dec. 27.

In 2019 the fugitive businessman was charged for allegedly embezzling $113 million from Finance & Credit Bank, which he used to own.

In 2021, Zhevago, a member of Ukraine’s parliament from 1998 to 2019, was put on the Interpol wanted list.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
