Media: French Defense Minister to visit Ukraine on Dec. 28

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu will visit Ukraine on Dec. 28 to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, according to the French BMF TV.

According to the channel, Lecornu will assure Ukraine of France’s support and pay tribute to the rememberance of the victims of Russia’s war.

On Dec. 21, France’s President Emmanuel Macron said that the country had supplied Ukraine with rocket launchers and Crotale air defense systems, promising further weapons deliveries early next year. This includes additional Caesar mobile artillery units.

Lecornu told Le Journal du Dimanche on Nov. 20 that France had given Ukraine 18 Caesar howitzers and 550 million euros ($569 million) worth of military aid, making France the fifth-largest contributor to Ukraine.

On Dec. 3, Macron said that if Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees to negotiations to end Russia’s war, the West should consider providing Russia with guarantees in the future security architecture.

Macron's statement outraged Ukrainian officials, including Ukraine's chief negotiator with Russia, lawmaker David Arakhamia. He said that Kyiv is ready to provide Russia with security guarantees after the latter withdraws its troops from Ukraine, pays reparations, brings all war criminals to justice, and voluntarily surrenders its nuclear weapons.