Media: Five Georgian soldiers fighting for Ukraine killed in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 4, 2022 12:46 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Georgian media outlet Mtavari reported on Dec. 4, citing a Georgian soldier, that five volunteer soldiers from Georgia who fought for Ukraine were killed during a 10-hour-long battle near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. One Georgian commander was injured in the battle.

According to the soldier cited by Mtavari, the five killed soldiers were with the 57th marine brigade since March 2022.

The media reported that other Georgian soldiers fighting for Ukraine are heading to Bakhmut to retrieve the bodies and "help other Georgians there.”

Earlier on Dec. 3, the U.K. Defense Ministry said that Russian forces had “highly likely” made small advances south of Bakhmut in recent days after five months of trying to capture the city. The ministry said that Russia likely plans to encircle Bakhmut with “tactical advances to the north and the south,” investing a significant portion of its military effort in capturing the city.

