Media: Explosions reported in Dzhankoi airport in Russian-occupied Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance
Local Telegram channels said explosions had been heard on Dec. 31 afternoon at the Dzhankoi airport in Russian-occupied Crimea.
The Dzhankoi airport is a military airbase currently operated by Russian occupying forces.
Ukrainian Armed Forces also reported explosions at the airport.
Telegram channels monitoring launches of missiles reported that Dzhankoi was allegedly hit by a high-precision weapon.
Ukrainian authorities didn’t comment on the incident. Occupation authorities didn’t comment either.