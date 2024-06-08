Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He Came Back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
News Feed, Crimea, Sevastopol, Drone attack, Ukraine, Russia
Edit post

Media: Explosions reported across occupied Crimea

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 8, 2024 4:26 AM 1 min read
View into one of the bays of Sevastopol, Feb. 14, 2024, in occupied Crimea. Illustrative purposes. (Ulf Mauder/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were heard across Sevastopol in occupied Crimea overnight on June 8, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported.

At around 1:39 a.m. local time, residents of Balaklava, a settlement in the city of Sevastopol, reportedly heard explosions. The first explosion allegedly took place near the Balaklava Thermal Power Plant. Crimean Wind alleges that large-caliber weapons were heard before the explosion, possibly indicating a drone attack.

A second explosion was heard closer to the coastline, near the Sevastopol port.

The Russian proxy leader in Sevastopol in occupied Crimea, Mikhail Razvozhayev, later claimed that the "loud sounds" residents heard in the Striletska Bay were the Russian forces destroying an "unmanned boat."

The Crimean Wind alleged that residents of Sevastopol had their windows blown out by the explosion in the coastal area.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Earlier this week, Ukraine's military carried out a naval strike in occupied Crimea overnight on June 6, destroying a Project 498 "Saturn" raiding tugboat.

Ukraine has carried out a number of successful attacks against Russian targets in Crimea and its vicinity, heavily degrading the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Updated: Ukraine’s military intelligence destroys Russian tugboat in Crimea
The vessel, most likely a raiding tug boat, was destroyed in occupied Crimea, Ukrainska Pravda reported earlier the same day, citing an undisclosed military intelligence source.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
