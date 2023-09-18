Media: EU foreign ministers to meet in Kyiv in October

This audio is created with AI assistance

The next EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting will likely be held in Kyiv at the beginning of October, the Italian news agency ANSA reported on Sept. 18, citing three unnamed sources.

Foreign ministers of the 27 European Union states will convene in Ukraine's capital to demonstrate the EU's support for the country's fight against Russian aggression, and to "proceed along the path of political integration" of Ukraine, the news agency said.

The EU's top diplomats will also reportedly address increasing the military aid for Ukraine and tightening sanctions against Russia, namely targeting the high-tech sector.

The Foreign Affairs Council convenes at least once per month to define and implement the EU's foreign and security policy.

Last week, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine's path toward EU membership, German support for Ukrainian critical infrastructure ahead of the coming winter, and economic cooperation between the two countries.