Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: EU foreign ministers to meet in Kyiv in October

by Martin Fornusek September 18, 2023 8:22 PM 1 min read
The EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in 2017, bringing to together foreign and defense ministers. (Photo credit: Tauno Tõhk/Wikipedia)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The next EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting will likely be held in Kyiv at the beginning of October, the Italian news agency ANSA reported on Sept. 18, citing three unnamed sources.

Foreign ministers of the 27 European Union states will convene in Ukraine's capital to demonstrate the EU's support for the country's fight against Russian aggression, and to "proceed along the path of political integration" of Ukraine, the news agency said.

The EU's top diplomats will also reportedly address increasing the military aid for Ukraine and tightening sanctions against Russia, namely targeting the high-tech sector.

The Foreign Affairs Council convenes at least once per month to define and implement the EU's foreign and security policy.

Last week, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine's path toward EU membership, German support for Ukrainian critical infrastructure ahead of the coming winter, and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Josep Borrell: Making Ukrainian victory possible
Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in our op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent. BRUSSELS – Almost one year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the war is entering a new phase. Following the failed attack on Kyiv
The Kyiv IndependentJosep Borrell
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.