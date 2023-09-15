Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ambassador: Cubans free to join Russian military in Ukraine

by Kris Parker September 15, 2023 3:24 AM 2 min read
Cuban Pedro Roberto Gamuza, whose sons are believed to be among a group of Cubans recruited by an alleged criminal network to fight for the Russian army. (Photo by Adalberto Roque /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Cuba’s ambassador to Russia Julio Antonio Garmendia Peña said that his government will not prevent Cuban citizens from enlisting in the Russian military and fighting in Ukraine.

“We have nothing against Cubans who just want to sign a contract and legally take part in this operation with the Russian army,” Peña told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti on Sept. 14. “But we oppose illegality and these operations that have nothing to do with the legal area.”

Peña's statement follows a Sept. 4 report that Cuban authorities uncovered a human trafficking ring aimed at recruiting Cubans for Russia’s war on Ukraine.

In response, the Cuban Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying Cuba “has a firm and clear historical position against mercenarism” and that “Cuba is not a part of the war in Ukraine.”

Cuba’s Interior Ministry reportedly arrested 17 individuals last week in an effort to dismantle the trafficking ring.

“We are talking about bad people who, on the basis of such an important issue as a military operation, as relations between our countries, want to earn money, want to put money in their pocket and engage in illegal activities,” Ambassador Peña said.

He did not clarify whether or not Russian recruitment of Cuban citizens is still considered “mercenarism,” a crime under Cuban law.

Russia has moved to increase the size of its forces in Ukraine after sustaining an estimated 300,000 casualties over 18 months of full-scale war.

On Sept. 3, the U.K.'s Defense Ministry reported that Russia was trying to recruit foreigners to avoid announcing a new mobilization campaign before the 2024 presidential elections.

Deadly drone arms race intensifies as Ukraine, Russia embrace the future of war
At this stage of a war that could last years more, both Ukraine and Russia are getting serious with their drone game: ramping up production while always looking to come up with new innovations.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell



Author: Kris Parker
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
