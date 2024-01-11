Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Court seizes property of businessmen implicated in Defense Ministry corruption scandal

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 11, 2024 2:51 PM 2 min read
(L) Ihor Hrynkevych, his children Olga and Roman, and his wife (R) Svitlana pose for a picture in vyshyvankas, Ukraine’s national embroidered shirts. (Photo: Facebook page of journalist Yevhen Plinskiy)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Court seized the property of businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who is under investigation for a corruption scheme involving Defense Ministry, RBC Ukraine reported on Jan. 11, citing an unnamed source in law enforcement.

Hrynkevych was arrested on Dec. 30 while allegedly attempting to bribe a top official in the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR). He is suspected of offering $500,000 to the official in exchange for the return of his confiscated property due to criminal proceedings.

Hrynkevych, as one of the leading suppliers for the Defense Ministry, won 23 tenders with his companies. According to the DBR, he failed to complete the contracts and caused financial damage of Hr 1.2 billion ($31.6 million) to the Defense Ministry. He faces up to eight years in prison if convicted.

Law enforcement authorities raided Hrynkevych’s home and his workplace. The directors and the offices of his companies were also searched under investigation for corruption in supply for the Defense Ministry.

According to the source, the court seized the real estate assets and cars of his family, as well as the property and bank accounts belonging to his companies.

The goods supplied by the Hrynkevychs' companies, was of low quality and inappropriate for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use, according to experts' conclusions, law enforcement authorities reported.

Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, Ukraine's Defense Ministry has been involved in several corruption scandals. The most notorious were related to the former Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, one regarding inflated prices for food supplies and the other connected to low-quality winter jackets.

Investigative Stories From Ukraine: Another procurement scandal spotlights Defense Ministry contractor
Welcome to Investigative Stories from Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent’s newsletter that walks you through the most prominent investigations of the past week. If you are fond of in-depth journalism that exposes war crimes, corruption, and abuse of power across state organizations in Ukraine and beyond…
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Myroniuk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:36 PM

Russian shelling of Kherson injures woman.

The attack reportedly took place at around 1:40 p.m. local time. The victim suffered injuries while in her house, which was damaged in the strike, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:16 AM

Russia bans entry for Moldovan officials, journalists.

The ban includes high-ranking members of the president's office, such as Supreme Security Councilmember Adrian Balutel, Secretary General Artur Mija, and Presidential Adviser for Foreign Affaris and Strategic Communications Olga Rosca.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.