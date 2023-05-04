Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Bulgaria to lift ban on Ukrainian imports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 4, 2023 2:17 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Bulgaria will lift its ban on Ukrainian imports once the European Commission's market stabilization measures come into force, Euractiv reported on May 4.  

According to Euractiv, the measures include financial packages to support local farmers from Bulgaria, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Poland worth 100 million euros.

The Commission will monitor goods and introduce additional protective measures to markets if needed. It will also improve the logistics and transit of Ukrainian goods.

Bulgaria also received 16 million euros from the EU for allowing Ukrainian grain and food products to be transited through its territory and has asked for an additional 50 million euros in compensation, Euractiv wrote.

On April 19, Bulgaria announced a temporary ban on Ukrainian grain imports and other food products.

Ukrainian grain has been flooding the EU market since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, helped by the European Union waiving customs duties and import quotas to keep Ukraine's agricultural sector running.

Ukraine’s grain overload sours country’s relationship with key allies
Negotiations over a European import ban on Ukrainian grain between the European Commission and its eastern flank members were stalled as of April 23. Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria asked to extend protection measures after the EU’s one-year decision to abolish customs duties, whil…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.