Media: Bulgaria to lift ban on Ukrainian imports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Bulgaria will lift its ban on Ukrainian imports once the European Commission's market stabilization measures come into force, Euractiv reported on May 4.

According to Euractiv, the measures include financial packages to support local farmers from Bulgaria, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Poland worth 100 million euros.

The Commission will monitor goods and introduce additional protective measures to markets if needed. It will also improve the logistics and transit of Ukrainian goods.

Bulgaria also received 16 million euros from the EU for allowing Ukrainian grain and food products to be transited through its territory and has asked for an additional 50 million euros in compensation, Euractiv wrote.

On April 19, Bulgaria announced a temporary ban on Ukrainian grain imports and other food products.

Ukrainian grain has been flooding the EU market since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, helped by the European Union waiving customs duties and import quotas to keep Ukraine's agricultural sector running.