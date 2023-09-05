Media: Blinken to visit Kyiv on Sept. 6

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to visit Kyiv on Sept. 6, Ukrainian outlet ZN.UA reported on Sept. 5, citing its diplomatic sources.

Details of the visit are not yet known. Blinken was last in Kyiv in September 2022, when he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and discussed U.S. assistance to Ukraine.

The U.S. State Department announced a new package of military assistance for Ukraine on Aug. 29, including AIM-9M missiles, HIMARS munitions, Javelin systems, and other aid with a total value of $250 million.

"Russia started this war and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks," Blinken said in a press statement on the new package. "Until it does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes."