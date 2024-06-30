Skip to content
Media: Belarusian chief of general staff threatens to use tactical nukes 'if sovereignty threatened'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 30, 2024 11:19 PM 2 min read
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko (L) speaks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin (R) during their meeting at the State Russian Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Dec. 27, 2022. (Alexey Danichev/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)
Belarus's Chief of the General Staff Pavel Muraveiko said that the country would use tactical nuclear weapons that Russia deployed on its territory if the sovereignty or independence of Belarus was threatened, Belarusian state-run news outlet Belta reported on June 30.

"We've learned how to handle these weapons. We know how to apply them confidently. We are able to do it. And you can be sure: we will do it if the sovereignty and independence of our country is threatened," Pavel Muraveiko said during a TV broadcast, according to Belta.

A day earlier, the Belarusian military claimed that Ukraine is allegedly deploying its forces to the shared state border for potential "sabotage, terrorist acts," state-run news outlet Belta reported.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't verify the claim that Ukraine was moving its forces closer to the Belarus border, while Belarusian state-run news outlets have a long history of unsubstantiated claims.

While Belarus doesn't have nuclear weapons of its own, Russia has allegedly moved some of its nuclear arsenal to Belarus.

The Ukrainian Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation said in May that Russia may opt to conduct a new psychological operation aimed at "stirring up mass panic" in Ukraine. The plan was to force Kyiv to believe that Belarusian troops would join Russia's war against Ukraine, according to the center.

"We expect a series of provocative statements by the top leadership of Russia and Belarus threatening Ukraine soon," the statement said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:34 PM

Ukrainian border guards attacked near Romanian border.

Border guards in western Ukraine were forced to defend themselves against an attack by two armed men, killing one of the assailants and injuring the other, State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko told Ukrainska Pravda on June 30.
2:43 AM

3 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast.

On June 29, Russian troops attacked the city of Derhachi in the Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three people, according to Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi military administration.
12:19 AM

Polish foreign minister proposes seizing $321 billion in frozen Russian assets.

"We need to re-learn how to champion the escalation game," Sikorsky said during a lecture at the Ditchley Foundation in the U.K. "(Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin has already written them (the frozen assets) off, he does not expect to get them back. But he also doesn’t think we have the fortitude to take hold of them either. So far, we have proven him right."
8:49 PM

Kuleba meets Armenian minister as Yerevan drifts away from Moscow.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan discussed the security situation in Europe and the South Caucasus. The two also focused on ways to deepen bilateral ties and international cooperation between nations, "particularly in light of Ukraine’s future EU membership."
