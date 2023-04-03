Media: Air defense systems sighted near Putin's Sochi residence

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Pantsir S-1 anti-aircraft missile system was allegedly placed near Russian President Vladimir Putin's Sochi residence, according to a video published by Russian Navalny Live on April 3.

The channel has been run by the team of Alexei Navalny, a Russian jailed opposition leader.

According to the video, the Pantsir S-1 is located near Putin's vacation residence in Krasnaya Polyana, a suburb of Sochi.

The setup of air defense systems have been spotted throughout Russia since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including at Putin's other residences.

Russian independent news outlet Meduza reported on January 20 that air defense systems were allegedly spotted ten kilometers from Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, located in Moscow Oblast.

Russian independent news outlet The Insider also reported on March 2 that a mobile radar station for air defense had been placed near a metro station in Moscow.

In January, photos and videos surfaced of air defense systems on the rooftops of Moscow buildings after several drone attacks on Russian military airfields in Ryazan and Saratov, located around 730 kilometers southeast of Moscow and hundreds of kilometers from Ukraine.