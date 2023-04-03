Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Air defense systems sighted near Putin's Sochi residence

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 3, 2023 5:49 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Pantsir S-1 anti-aircraft missile system was allegedly placed near Russian President Vladimir Putin's Sochi residence, according to a video published by Russian Navalny Live on April 3.

The channel has been run by the team of Alexei Navalny, a Russian jailed opposition leader.

According to the video, the Pantsir S-1 is located near Putin's vacation residence in Krasnaya Polyana, a suburb of Sochi.

The setup of air defense systems have been spotted throughout Russia since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including at Putin's other residences.

Russian independent news outlet Meduza reported on January 20 that air defense systems were allegedly spotted ten kilometers from Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, located in Moscow Oblast.

Russian independent news outlet The Insider also reported on March 2 that a mobile radar station for air defense had been placed near a metro station in Moscow.

In January, photos and videos surfaced of air defense systems on the rooftops of Moscow buildings after several drone attacks on Russian military airfields in Ryazan and Saratov, located around 730 kilometers southeast of Moscow and hundreds of kilometers from Ukraine.

Ukraine war latest: Kremlin propagandist killed, Russia fails to ‘seize Donbas by the end of March’
Eighty days into Russian offensive, it failed to bring the Kremlin any major results.
Kyiv IndependentSofiya Doig
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.