Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Media: Mobile radar station for air defense installed near Moscow metro

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 2, 2023 12:35 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A mobile radar station used in coordination with air defense systems was installed near the Salaryevo metro station in Moscow, Russian independent news outlet The Insider reported.

The mobile radar is a P-18-2 Prima, a surveillance and targeting radar designed to detect and track incoming targets for air defense systems that are located nearby, the outlet reported, citing a video that appeared on the local Russian Sirena Telegram channel.

While the air defense systems are not visible in the video, this type of radar generally operates with short- and medium-range air defense systems, The Insider wrote.

Russian newspaper Izvestiya reported on March 1 that law enforcement agencies had found an explosive device after examining a drone that had crashed near the village of Gubastovo, Moscow Oblast.

In January, photos are videos surfaced of air defense systems on the rooftops of Moscow buildings following several drone attacks on Russian military airfields in Ryazan and Saratov, located around 730 kilometers southeast of Moscow and hundreds of kilometers from Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.