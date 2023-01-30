Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Media: 2 ministers to be dismissed from Ukrainian government

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 30, 2023 3:57 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two ministers are expected to be fired from the government in the nearest future, Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda reported on Jan. 30, citing unnamed sources.

According to the publication, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Vadym Gutzeit, and the Minister of Strategic Industries, Pavlo Riabikin, are due to be dismissed.

Ukrainska Pravda's sources say that Riabikin could be fired only to be appointed as Ukraine's ambassador to China. Meanwhile, Gutzeit could lose his job due to the Youth and Sports Ministry's liquidation. The ministry is expected to be merged with the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, according to the report.

The Ukrainska Pravda report comes shortly after a number of officials were dismissed in the biggest government reshuffle in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion nearly a year ago.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
