Mayor: Water supply restored everywhere in Kyiv

Some consumers are still experiencing low water pressure in their households as it will take some time for the supply system to resume working at full capacity, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Nov. 24. On the day before, Russia’s large-scale attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure left the whole Ukrainian capital without water and electricity.

Russian troops hit an infrastructure facility and two-story building in Kyiv, killing three people, including a 17-year-old girl, and injuring 11, according to Klitschko.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched 70 missiles at targets across Ukraine on Nov. 23, of which 51 were downed. The mass attack caused power outages and halted water supply all across Ukraine.