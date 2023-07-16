Mayor: Russian attack injures 7 in Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have attacked a neighborhood in the south of Kharkiv, injuring at least seven civilians, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on July 16.

One civilian was killed, but this information needs to be verified, according to the report. The emergency services are on the site, extinguishing the fire that broke out in the area after the attacks.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov asked locals to remain in bomb shelters as the danger of a Russian attack persists.

Neither the mayor nor the governor specified the weapon system used by Russia to attack Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine.

Russian forces struck downtown Kharkiv with S-300 missiles overnight on July 16, the local authorities reported.

No casualties were reported in the overnight attack in Kharkiv.

