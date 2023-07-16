Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Mayor: Russian attack injures 7 in Kharkiv

by Alexander Khrebet July 16, 2023 8:44 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the attacks in Kharkiv Oblast on May 29. (Source: Oleh Syniehubov / Official Telegram channel)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have attacked a neighborhood in the south of Kharkiv, injuring at least seven civilians, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on July 16.

One civilian was killed, but this information needs to be verified, according to the report. The emergency services are on the site, extinguishing the fire that broke out in the area after the attacks.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov asked locals to remain in bomb shelters as the danger of a Russian attack persists.

Neither the mayor nor the governor specified the weapon system used by Russia to attack Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine.

Russian forces struck downtown Kharkiv with S-300 missiles overnight on July 16, the local authorities reported.

No casualties were reported in the overnight attack in Kharkiv.

Read also: ‘It hurts’: Kharkiv resident walks around hardest-hit district

Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
