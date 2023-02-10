Mayor: Missile debris damages car, private house in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district

This audio is created with AI assistance

Debris from the Russian missile damaged a car and the roof of a private house in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district on the morning of Feb. 10, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram.

The mayor urged citizens to remain in shelters, as the missile attack continues.

Earlier in the day, several explosions were heard in Ukraine’s capital as part of Russia’s latest mass missile attack on Ukraine. Air defense is currently active in the area, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

At the same time, Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim said that Russia launched a third wave of cruise missiles at Ukraine, having earlier said that 20 missiles were expected in the first wave.

Air raid alerts were activate in all Ukrainian oblasts, including the Russian-occupied Crimea, according to the alerts.in.ua tracking service.