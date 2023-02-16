Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Mayor: Explosions heard in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 16, 2023 3:50 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast overnight on Feb. 16, Kremenchuk Mayor Vitalii Maletskyi said in a Telegram post.

Maletskyi also warned of an "increased threat of a missile attack." He urged residents to stay in shelters and said more details would follow.

The sounds of explosions were heard in different parts of Ukraine's central Poltava Oblast overnight on Feb. 16.

Suspile news reported, citing local residents, that explosions were heard in the Poltava District near the city of Poltava, the oblast capital.

Later, Poltava Oblast Governor Dmytro Lunin also said on Telegram that air defense in the oblast was at work.

Air raid alerts were activated in several Ukrainian oblasts overnight between Feb. 15-16.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
