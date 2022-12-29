Mayor: 16 Russian missiles shot down over Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko reported on Dec. 29 that Ukraine’s Air Force had shot down 16 Russian missiles over the capital during Russia’s renewed mass missile strike.

Earlier, Klitschko said that three people were hospitalized in Kyiv after they were wounded during the attack, among them a 14-year-old girl. Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 9 a.m. local time that debris from a shot down missile hit a “private building” in the capital.

A number of missiles have been downed in Mykolaiv and Sumy oblasts, while explosions were heard in Odesa, Kyiv, and Lviv.