Massive fire breaks out in St. Petersburg

A large fire broke out at a building on St. Petersburg's Bukharestskaya Street in the early hours of Sept. 16, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti claimed on Telegram.

The building houses a restaurant and shopping center.

According to Russian media, the fire covers an area of 1,000 square meters. Ten emergency vehicles and nearly 40 people are at the scene working to extinguish the flames.

No information about injuries or casualties has been reported.

Russian media has also not reported the cause of the fire.