Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Kursk Oblast, Russia, Ukraine-Russia border, Fire, Offensive, Ukrainian attack
Edit post

Mass fires reported in Rylsk in Kursk Oblast

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 9, 2024 2:17 AM 1 min read
Mass fires were reported in Kursk Oblast overnight on Aug. 9, 2024. (Baza/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Strong explosions and fires were reported in the town of Rylsk in Kursk Oblast overnight on Aug. 9, Russian-affiliated Telegram channels reported.

Residents allegedly heard four explosions in the village of Stepanovka. The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6, resulting in clashes on Russian soil.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on Aug. 8 that its forces were fighting Ukrainian troops in two districts near the border with Ukraine.

Putin described the incursion as a "large-scale provocation" and claimed that Ukrainian soldiers were carrying out attacks on civilian infrastructure. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the Russian government's claims.

Kursk Oblast lies on the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, which has been experiencing daily attacks since Ukraine pushed Russian troops out of the region and back across the border in April 2022. The two regions share a 245-kilometer (152-mile) border.

"Russia brought war to our land, and it should feel what it has done," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Aug. 8, which avoided a direct mention of the ongoing fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Gerasimov ignored warnings of Ukrainian troop buildup near border, Bloomberg reports
Gerasimov and top officials “seemingly dismissed intelligence warnings that Ukrainian soldiers were gathering near the border with Russia’s western Kursk region as much as two weeks before they began the assault,” Bloomberg said.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:42 PM  (Updated: )

Russia 'should feel what it has done' to Ukraine, Zelensky says.

"Russia brought war to our land, and it should feel what it has done," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Aug. 8, which avoided a direct mention of the ongoing fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.