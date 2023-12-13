Skip to content
Man injured in Odesa drone attack dies in hospital

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 13, 2023 10:57 PM 1 min read
A man inspects a municipal car repair facility damaged as a result of a drone attack in Odesa on December 13, 2023. (Oleksandr Gimanov / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A person injured in a Russian attack on Odesa on the evening of Dec. 12 died in the hospital, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said on Dec. 13.

The 42-year-old man died from a heart attack after being injured in the drone strike, which injured one other person and damaged civilian infrastructure.

The man worked at a car garage and had already suffered one heart attack earlier in the afternoon, which he had survived. Doctors were unable to resuscitate him after the second heart attack.

Russia frequently attacks Odesa Oblast in Ukraine's south, in particular targeting port and grain infrastructure.

In the early hours of Dec. 13, debris from the downing of ballistic missiles that Russia had launched at Kyiv injured 53 people.

Dozens left without a home as Russian strike damages apartment building in Kyiv
Alina, her 9-year-old son, and 80-year-old grandmother were sitting outside. Their apartment was burned down, window frames were blown out, and the three were cut by shattered glass. “We were lucky (to survive). A fire quickly broke out, smoke around. The child was half naked. I managed to g…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
