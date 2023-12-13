Man injured in Odesa drone attack dies in hospital

This audio is created with AI assistance

A person injured in a Russian attack on Odesa on the evening of Dec. 12 died in the hospital, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said on Dec. 13.

The 42-year-old man died from a heart attack after being injured in the drone strike, which injured one other person and damaged civilian infrastructure.

The man worked at a car garage and had already suffered one heart attack earlier in the afternoon, which he had survived. Doctors were unable to resuscitate him after the second heart attack.

Russia frequently attacks Odesa Oblast in Ukraine's south, in particular targeting port and grain infrastructure.

In the early hours of Dec. 13, debris from the downing of ballistic missiles that Russia had launched at Kyiv injured 53 people.