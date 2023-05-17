Defense Ministry: Russian forces increase frequency of shelling in 3 bordering Ukrainian oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have increased the frequency of shelling in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy oblasts over the past month, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on May 17.

According to Maliar, Russian forces carried out a total of 162 attacks on the three oblasts between May 8-16.

Sumy Oblast was shelled 110 times, Chernihiv Oblast 29 times, and Kharkiv Oblast 23 times.

Kindergartens, hospitals, schools, and various other civilian sites have been targeted, leaving people wounded or killed on a nearly daily basis.

All three oblasts are located along Ukraine's border with Russia. By increasing attacks along the border, Russia is trying to "prevent (Ukrainian troops) from engaging in other directions," Maliar explained.