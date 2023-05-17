Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Defense Ministry: Russian forces increase frequency of shelling in 3 bordering Ukrainian oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 17, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have increased the frequency of shelling in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy oblasts over the past month, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on May 17.

According to Maliar, Russian forces carried out a total of 162 attacks on the three oblasts between May 8-16.

Sumy Oblast was shelled 110 times, Chernihiv Oblast 29 times, and Kharkiv Oblast 23 times.

Kindergartens, hospitals, schools, and various other civilian sites have been targeted, leaving people wounded or killed on a nearly daily basis.

All three oblasts are located along Ukraine's border with Russia. By increasing attacks along the border, Russia is trying to "prevent (Ukrainian troops) from engaging in other directions," Maliar explained.

Watch our video interview about the evacuation of civilians from the front lines
From occupation to active war zone: Danger persists for Ukrainians in liberated territories
KUPIANSK, Kharkiv Oblast — For the handful of Ukrainians left in the center of Kupiansk, life since liberation from Russian occupation has been reduced to an exercise in survival. The city in Kharkiv Oblast is shelled throughout the day by Russian artillery on the other side of the Oskil River, whe…
Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
