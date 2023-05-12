Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Major French alcohol seller to cease operations in Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 12, 2023 10:35 PM 1 min read
The French company Pernod Ricard, one of the world's top alcohol sellers, announced on May 12 that it would cease operations in Russia.

Some of Pernod Ricard's major brands include Jameson whiskey, Absolut vodka, and Beefeater gin.

According to the press release, Pernod Ricard will also cease the distribution of its products in Russia, which will "take some months to complete."

"We are assessing how to adapt our local organization in light of these decisions, while fully complying with all local legal regulations," the press release read.

The alcohol seller promised to "support local employees" in the process, according to the press release.

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
