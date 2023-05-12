Major French alcohol seller to cease operations in Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

The French company Pernod Ricard, one of the world's top alcohol sellers, announced on May 12 that it would cease operations in Russia.

Some of Pernod Ricard's major brands include Jameson whiskey, Absolut vodka, and Beefeater gin.

According to the press release, Pernod Ricard will also cease the distribution of its products in Russia, which will "take some months to complete."

"We are assessing how to adapt our local organization in light of these decisions, while fully complying with all local legal regulations," the press release read.

The alcohol seller promised to "support local employees" in the process, according to the press release.