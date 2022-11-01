Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Macron vows to step up military support for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 1, 2022 9:00 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

During a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Nov. 1, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France will step up its military support for Ukraine. This support will particularly boost Ukraine’s air defense capabilities, Macron wrote on Twitter.

The two presidents also agreed to hold an international conference in Paris on Dec. 13 to organize support for Ukrainian civilians throughout the winter as Russian strikes have significantly damaged the country’s energy and water supply, the Elysee Palace reported.

"Ukraine’s water supply and electricity infrastructure have suffered significant damage in the Russian attacks. Action is needed before winter. We shall swiftly mobilise both the international community and the private sector," Macron said.

When discussing Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Macron “denounced Russia’s unilateral decision as posing a renewed threat to the world’s food security,” according to the Elysee Palace.

Ukraine, Turkey, UN to put ‘grain corridor’ on hold on Nov. 2
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.