Lukashenko arrives in China to meet with Xi

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 3, 2023 8:09 PM 1 min read
Belarusian dictatorAlexander Lukashenko meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on March 1, 2023. (PAVEL ORLOVSKY/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko arrived in China for negotiations on economic and trade investments with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Lukashenko's press office reported on Dec. 3.

According to the press release, the program for Lukashenko's visit also includes "a series of events in the social and humanitarian sphere."

In mid-October, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was invited to China by Xi to attend the third Belt and Road Forum, an international forum highlighting China's global economic influence.

Such visits point to increasing economic reliance on Beijing, which claims to take a neutral stance on the war in Ukraine. However, China has built close ties with Russia and not denounced its war against Ukraine nor joined international sanctions.

Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) added the three largest Chinese oil and gas companies to its "international sponsors of war" list in early October.

Russia, China and North Korea have new dynamics. And it’s bad for Ukraine
The White House announced on Oct. 13 that North Korea had delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and ammunition to bolster Russia’s war against Ukraine. Washington published pictures tracking a set of containers as it traveled from Najin, North Korea, to Dunay, Russia, by a Russ…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:59 PM

Commander: Russia doubles attacks in southeastern sector.

Over the past day, Tarnavskyi said that Russian forces in the sector had launched almost 900 artillery barrages, 25 airstrikes, and dozens of assaults on Ukrainian positions. As a result of the clashes, Russia suffered heavy losses, including 423 personnel and 72 pieces of military equipment.
2:59 PM

WSJ: Russia plans to buy ballistic missiles from Iran.

U.S. officials said that they believed the deal had not been completed yet but added that it was possible Russia could receive the missiles in the spring of 2024. They also said that North Korea has already provided Russia with launchers and several dozen ballistic missiles.
12:10 PM

Russian attacks kill 3, injure 9 over past day.

In Donetsk Oblast, one civilian was killed and another injured in Avdiivka, said the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration. One person was also reported wounded in Toretsk and another in Hirnyk.
