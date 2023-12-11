Minister: Blockade at one Poland-Ukraine border crossing lifted

This audio is created with AI assistance

The blockade at the Dorohusk-Yahodyn crossing on the Polish-Ukrainian border has been lifted, and the movement of trucks there has resumed, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov announced on Dec. 11.

Dorohusk-Yahodyn was one of the four checkpoints blocked by Polish protesters since November due to the EU's liberalization of transit rules for Ukrainian carriers.

"Since 2 p.m., stable transit of trucks has been restored... (at Dorohusk-Yahodyn)," Kubrakov wrote on social media.

"Some 15 vehicles passed in the direction of Ukraine; they are at the checkpoint. Also, 25 trucks going to Poland are being processed."

The Infrastructure Ministry and Ukraine's embassy in Poland have been engaged in talks on all levels to end the blockade at the largest freight crossings between the two countries, the minister added.

"It's been a tricky job, but it's not over yet. The border must be completely unblocked," Kubrakov said.

According to Polsat News, a Polish mayor had moved to stop the blockade at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk because he feared it would hurt local jobs.

The protesters said they were waiting to receive details of the mayor's order and would appeal against it.

Ukraine's Border Guard Service spokesperson, Andrii Demchenko, said that Poland has not currently provided any information on the unblocking of the remaining checkpoints.

Polish truckers launched the blockade on the grounds that a high number of Ukrainian drivers entering Poland are hauling goods from Poland to other countries, undercutting local businesses that cannot match lower Ukrainian prices.

Ukrainian officials and industry representatives deny the accusations.

Slovak truckers have also joined the protest, intermittently blocking border crossings between Slovakia and Ukraine. Hungarian carriers said they would join the blockade starting Dec. 11.