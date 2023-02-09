Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Mayor: 4 killed in explosion at former factory in Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 9, 2023 8:08 PM 1 min read
The first responders are working on the explosion site at a former factory in Kyiv on Feb. 9. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration/Telegram.
This audio is created with AI assistance

Four people have been killed and five have been injured in an explosion at a former factory in Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, the city mayor, reported on Feb. 9. The rescue operation is still underway, he added.

According to preliminary information, a gas cylinder exploded on the territory of the former plant in the Darnytskyi district on the city's left bank, Kyiv City Military Administration wrote.

A one-story warehouse building was destroyed, and a fire broke out in an area of about 500 square meters, which was extinguished as of 8 pm, Serhii Popko, head of the administration, later reported.

The explosion happened at 3:45 pm on Feb. 9, according to Kyiv City Military Administration. There was no air raid alarm at that time in Kyiv.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
