Lithuania to train 1,600 Ukrainian soldiers in 2023

Lithuania has allocated 4 million euros to help train a total of 1,600 Ukrainian soldiers over the course of 2023, the country’s Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said on Feb. 1, as reported by the European Pravda.

Some 121 Ukrainian personnel are currently undergoing training in Lithuania, the official said.

Earlier on Feb. 1, German media Redaktzions Netzwerk Deutschland reported that the European Union plans to train 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers in total.

Lithuania’s latest military aid package to Ukraine includes dozens of L-70 anti-aircraft guns, two Mi-8 helicopters, and ammunition, Anušauskas said on Jan. 19. According to Anušauskas, the package’s total value is 125 million euros.

Lithuania was one of nine European countries to sign the Tallinn Pledge on Jan. 19, a commitment to empower Ukraine with the offensive potential it needs to liberate all Ukrainian territory currently occupied by Russia.

