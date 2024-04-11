Lithuania provides Ukraine with generators, anti-drone systems

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Lithuanian government delivered generators, folding field beds, and anti-drone systems to Ukraine in the latest batch of assistance, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said on April 11.

Lithuania has provided Ukraine with 610 million euros ($655 million) in aid since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, according to the ministry's statement.

In 2024, Vilnius supplied Ukraine with 155 mm artillery shells, M577 armored vehicles, Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launcher ammunition, Rise-1 remote detonation systems, equipment, and winter clothes, among other supplies.

"Lithuania's support for Ukraine is constant. We help Ukraine in every way we can, and we are looking for (other) ways to increase it. The weapons and equipment supplied by us and our allies make a vital contribution to Ukraine's fight for freedom," Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas said.

According to the Lithuanian Finance Ministry, Ukraine has received nearly 84 million euros ($90 million) in aid in 2024.

"The aim is to maintain the dynamics of this assistance," the statement said.

Vilnius has been one of Kyiv's staunchest supporters against Russian aggression. According to the Kiel Institute of the World Economy, Lithuania's defense contributions to Ukraine are one of the highest in the world in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) shares.

Earlier this year, Lithuania pledged a long-term 200 million euro (roughly $215 million) support package to Ukraine and promised to continue supporting the country.