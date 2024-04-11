Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

News Feed, Ukraine, Lithuania, European allies, Aid, Defense aid
Lithuania provides Ukraine with generators, anti-drone systems

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 11, 2024 3:11 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Lithuania's Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas meet in Kyiv on April 10, 2024. (Presidential Office)
The Lithuanian government delivered generators, folding field beds, and anti-drone systems to Ukraine in the latest batch of assistance, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said on April 11.

Lithuania has provided Ukraine with 610 million euros ($655 million) in aid since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, according to the ministry's statement.

In 2024, Vilnius supplied Ukraine with 155 mm artillery shells, M577 armored vehicles, Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launcher ammunition, Rise-1 remote detonation systems, equipment, and winter clothes, among other supplies.

"Lithuania's support for Ukraine is constant. We help Ukraine in every way we can, and we are looking for (other) ways to increase it. The weapons and equipment supplied by us and our allies make a vital contribution to Ukraine's fight for freedom," Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas said.

According to the Lithuanian Finance Ministry, Ukraine has received nearly 84 million euros ($90 million) in aid in 2024.

"The aim is to maintain the dynamics of this assistance," the statement said.

Vilnius has been one of Kyiv's staunchest supporters against Russian aggression. According to the Kiel Institute of the World Economy, Lithuania's defense contributions to Ukraine are one of the highest in the world in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) shares.

Earlier this year, Lithuania pledged a long-term 200 million euro (roughly $215 million) support package to Ukraine and promised to continue supporting the country.

Zelensky meets Lithuanian defense minister in Kyiv
President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with recently-appointed Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas in Kyiv, the Presidential Office said on April 10.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

4:01 PM

Politico: France imports growing levels of Russian LNG.

France has paid Russia 600 million euros ($644 million) for liquified natural gas (LNG) imports in just the first three months of 2024, making it the fastest-growing consumer of Russian LNG in the EU, Politico reported on April 11.
2:32 PM

Mayor: Reconstruction of Mykolaiv will cost $2.9 billion

Russia's destruction of the southern city of Mykolaiv will cost an estimated $2.9 billion to repair, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych told reporters at the International Mayors Summit outside Chisinau, Moldova, on April 11.
1:30 PM

Ukraine, Latvia sign long-term security agreement.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Latvian counterpart, Edgars Rinkevics, signed a long-term bilateral security agreement, Zelensky announced on April 11 while visiting Lithuania for an international summit.
10:59 AM

Popular poet Lazutkin named Defense Ministry spokesperson.

Born in Kyiv in 1978, Dmytro Lazutkin is a laureate of the Shevchenko National Prize, the country's highest award for works in culture and arts. While having background in multiple professions, he is best know for his work in poetry.
MORE NEWS

