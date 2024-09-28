The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Lithuania, Ukraine, ammunition, Military aid, Foreign assistance
Edit post

Lithuania delivers ammunition, other support to Ukraine in military aid package

by Abbey Fenbert September 28, 2024 10:48 PM 2 min read
A shipment of military supplies bound for Ukraine from Lithuania on Sept. 28, 2024. (Lithuanian Government Web Portal)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A military aid package that includes ammunition, computers, and logistical supplies will arrive in Ukraine this week, the Lithuanian government announced on Sept. 28.

Lithuania has emerged as one of Kyiv's staunchest supporters amid Russia's full-scale war. The Baltic nation has provided Ukraine with helicopters, drones, armored vehicles, and air defense equipment along with extensive humanitarian support.

"Lithuania continues to provide military support to Ukraine. Logistics, ammunition, laptops and other support for its military will arrive in Ukraine this week," the government said in a statement.

According to Vilnius, Lithuania has already delivered 155 mm ammunition, M577 and M113 armored vehicles, anti-drone systems, anti-tank weapons, remote detonation systems, and other equipment since the beginning of this year.

The delivery comes as Ukraine's front-line troops work to recover from the devastating effects of a spring ammunition shortage. The shortage was brought on in large part by delays in U.S. military assistance.

Lithuania on Sept. 23 signed a memorandum with the U.S. Northrop Grumman Corporation, a leading global aerospace and defense technology companies, to produce and supply medium-caliber ammunition.

Earlier in September, Lithuania announced plans to allocate 10 million euros ($11 million) to buy new Ukrainian-made Palianytsia missile-drones for Kyiv.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military support worth over 683 million euros (approximately $763 million).

‘Too dangerous to ignore’ – Russia’s malicious activity in the Baltics set to test NATO resolve
“Russian intelligence is everywhere. And its propaganda is everywhere, not only in Estonia but all over the world,” Estonian President Alar Karis told the Kyiv Independent during an interview on the sidelines of the 20th annual Yalta European Strategy (YES) Conference in Kyiv. Russia has been activ…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.