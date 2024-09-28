Lithuania delivers ammunition, other support to Ukraine in military aid package

This audio is created with AI assistance

A military aid package that includes ammunition, computers, and logistical supplies will arrive in Ukraine this week, the Lithuanian government announced on Sept. 28.

Lithuania has emerged as one of Kyiv's staunchest supporters amid Russia's full-scale war. The Baltic nation has provided Ukraine with helicopters, drones, armored vehicles, and air defense equipment along with extensive humanitarian support.

"Lithuania continues to provide military support to Ukraine. Logistics, ammunition, laptops and other support for its military will arrive in Ukraine this week," the government said in a statement.

According to Vilnius, Lithuania has already delivered 155 mm ammunition, M577 and M113 armored vehicles, anti-drone systems, anti-tank weapons, remote detonation systems, and other equipment since the beginning of this year.

The delivery comes as Ukraine's front-line troops work to recover from the devastating effects of a spring ammunition shortage. The shortage was brought on in large part by delays in U.S. military assistance.

Lithuania on Sept. 23 signed a memorandum with the U.S. Northrop Grumman Corporation, a leading global aerospace and defense technology companies, to produce and supply medium-caliber ammunition.

Earlier in September, Lithuania announced plans to allocate 10 million euros ($11 million) to buy new Ukrainian-made Palianytsia missile-drones for Kyiv.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military support worth over 683 million euros (approximately $763 million).