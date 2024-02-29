Lithuania allocates over 300,000 euros to support Ukrainian refugees

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Lithuanian government has approved the allocation of 326,000 euros ($353,000) to support Ukrainian refugees living in the country. The funds will be transferred through Lithuanian Social Security and the Labor Ministry as well as the Health Ministry, according to the TV3 channel.

The planned expenses for February total 304,000 euros. Among these, 160,000 euros will be directed towards institutional social care, while 130,000 euros are earmarked for a one-time settlement allowance aimed at facilitating accommodation arrangements within the municipality which also includes compensation for children's education.

Lithuania remains among the top supporters of Ukraine globally in terms of the share of GDP, with bilateral aid to Ukraine equalling 1.5% of GDP. Additionally, Lithuania’s share in EU support to Ukraine amounts to another 0.5 % country‘s GDP.

Lithuania’s government has already delivered assistance surpassing 1 billion EUR. On top of that, municipal, business, and especially grassroots support initiatives raise tens of millions of euros, with which Lithuanian people delivered a Bayraktar for Ukraine, military drones, anti-drone systems and radar, generators, and other humanitarian aid and military equipment for the Ukrainian army and civilians.

In 2023, the country's Education, Science and Sport Ministry announced that 350 Ukrainian students would receive partial state funding for their bachelor’s and master’s studies in Lithuania, as part of the continuation of aid to Ukrainian war refugees.

The state vowed to pay 60 percent of the normative tuition fees for Ukrainians and the rest would be covered by the higher education institutions themselves. The students would also receive a monthly grant of 300 euros to cover their basic subsistence needs and the purchase of supplies for their studies.

Lithuania continues to support Ukraine in its all-out war with Russia, as its government had approved long-term support of 200 million euros ($219 million), Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Jan. 10 during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.