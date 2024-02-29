Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Lithuania, Ukrainian refugees, Bayraktar for Ukraine
Edit post

Lithuania allocates over 300,000 euros to support Ukrainian refugees

by Olena Goncharova February 29, 2024 7:25 AM 2 min read
The NATO and Lithuanian flags fly over the summit venue on July 09, 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Lithuanian government has approved the allocation of 326,000 euros ($353,000) to support Ukrainian refugees living in the country. The funds will be transferred through Lithuanian Social Security and the Labor Ministry as well as the Health Ministry, according to the TV3 channel.

The planned expenses for February total 304,000 euros. Among these, 160,000 euros will be directed towards institutional social care, while 130,000 euros are earmarked for a one-time settlement allowance aimed at facilitating accommodation arrangements within the municipality which also includes compensation for children's education.

Lithuania remains among the top supporters of Ukraine globally in terms of the share of GDP, with bilateral aid to Ukraine equalling  1.5% of GDP. Additionally, Lithuania’s share in EU support to Ukraine amounts to another 0.5 % country‘s GDP.

Lithuania’s government has already delivered assistance surpassing 1 billion EUR. On top of that, municipal, business, and especially grassroots support initiatives raise tens of millions of euros, with which Lithuanian people delivered a Bayraktar for Ukraine, military drones, anti-drone systems and radar, generators, and other humanitarian aid and military equipment for the Ukrainian army and civilians.

In 2023, the country's Education, Science and Sport Ministry announced that 350 Ukrainian students would receive partial state funding for their bachelor’s and master’s studies in Lithuania, as part of the continuation of aid to Ukrainian war refugees.

The state vowed to pay 60 percent of the normative tuition fees for Ukrainians and the rest would be covered by the higher education institutions themselves. The students would also receive a monthly grant of 300 euros to cover their basic subsistence needs and the purchase of supplies for their studies.

Lithuania continues to support Ukraine in its all-out war with Russia, as its government had approved long-term support of 200 million euros ($219 million), Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Jan. 10 during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine war latest: Russia attempts to push Ukrainian troops out of Krynky using ‘human waves’
Key developments on Feb. 28: * Military: Russia uses ‘human wave’ attacks near Krynky in Kherson Oblast * Belgium pledges $216 million to Czech ammunition initiative for Ukraine * Bulgaria to send 100 armored vehicles to Ukraine ‘in few days,’ defense minister says * Von der Leyen urges Europe…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:14 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs another Su-34.

Ukrainian forces shot down another Su-34 attack plane, the Air Force reported on Feb. 29, adding another jet to the list of reported Russian aircraft losses in recent days.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:54 AM

McConnell's exit signals shift in Republican support for Ukraine.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's impending departure from his leadership role in November signals a significant shift in Republican support for Ukraine. McConnell has played a pivotal role in securing military assistance and funding for Kyiv, Politico reports.
10:57 PM

Parliament's website reportedly hit by cyberattack.

There are no further details on the reported cyberattack, including Verkhovna Rada’s assumptions about those involved in the hacking. At the time of publication, the link to the parliament's Telegram was already working properly.
9:22 PM

Kuleba: Albania to open embassy in Kyiv soon.

Albania is planning to open its embassy in Kyiv "soon," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on social platform X on Feb. 28 after meeting his Albanian counterpart Igli Hasani in Tirana.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.