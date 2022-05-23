Lithuania aims naval coalition to lift Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports, UK supports.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, proposed a plan for a maritime coalition “of the willing” to lift the Russian blockade of the Black Sea on Ukrainian grain exports during talks with the U.K. Foreign Secretary, the Guardian reported. “We must show vulnerable countries we are prepared to take the steps needed to feed the world,” he said. Russia so far ignored pleas to end the Black Sea blockade preventing Ukraine from shipping most of its grain to international markets.