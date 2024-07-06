Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, France, Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron, Far-right, Elections, Ukrainian strikes in Russia
Edit post

Le Pen against France providing long-range missiles, troops to Ukraine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 6, 2024 1:41 PM 2 min read
Former president of the French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) parliamentary group Marine Le Pen gives a speech during the results evening of the first round of the parliamentary elections in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, on June 30, 2024. (Francois Lo Presti/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

French far-right politician Marine Le Pen said in an interview with CNN on July 5 that her party is against continuing to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles and the possibility of sending French troops to Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron has long supported providing Ukraine with long-range missiles, and France already supplies Ukraine with long-range SCALP missiles, the equivalent of the British Storm Shadows.

Macron said in May that he would not rule out the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine. Kyiv has not appealed to the West to send its troops to Ukraine, instead asking for increased arms supplies to help its soldiers fend off Russia.

After months of discussion, Macron said on June 7 that France was finalizing a coalition of countries to send military instructors to Ukraine.

Le Pen spoke with CNN ahead of France's second round of elections on July 7. Le Pen's party, National Rally, emerged as the most popular party in the first round on June 30.

Prior to February 2022, Le Pen openly expressed her admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin and said she did not believe Russia's annexation of Crimea was illegal.

Le Pen told CNN she recognized that Russia has violated Ukraine's territorial integrity and "we have condemned Russia in this matter," but claimed that Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 was "more complicated than it is made out to be."

"We have two red lines, sending French troops to Ukrainian territory...and the delivery of long-range weapons that could hit Russia, and therefore make France a co-beligerent in this conflict," Le Pen said.

Le Pen is the president of the National Rally grouping in the French Parliament, but the leader of the party is Jordan Bardella, a 28-year-old member of the European Parliament.

Bardella said on June 19 that he would continue supporting Ukraine if elected prime minister, but also ruled out sending French troops or supplying the country with long-range weapons.

Ukraine's partners are divided on to what extent Kyiv should be allowed to use Western-supplied weapons to carry out strikes on military targets in Russia.

The U.S. gave Ukraine permission on June 1 to use American-supplied weapons, including HIMARS rockets, to strike targets in Russia located near the border with Kharkiv Oblast after Russia launched a renewed offensive in the region on May 10.

Ukraine is still prohibited from using ATACMS and other long-range U.S.-supplied weapons for strikes deeper inside Russia.

Ukraine’s airfields under fire as Russia braces for F-16s
As Kyiv gets ready to receive the first batch of Western F-16 fighter jets, Ukraine’s airfields face an uptick in Russian strikes. Over the past week, Moscow carried out at least three missile strikes targeting Ukrainian airfields — in Myrhorod, Poltava, and Kryvyi Rih — all located around 100 kilo…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:07 PM

Kuleba talks to new British foreign secretary.

"I am grateful to my counterpart for reaffirming the U.K.’s ironclad support for Ukraine in all areas," he said in a post on X. "We discussed next steps in our bilateral relations and also paid specific attention to the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington. [The] foreign secretary accepted my invitation to visit Ukraine."
9:41 PM

Ex-infrastructure agency head denies accusations of misusing Western funds.

Ukraine's Finance Ministry accused the agency of misuse of Western funds in a response to Ukrainian online newspaper Ekonomichna Pravda. Specifically, the ministry claimed that the EU Delegation to Ukraine was unhappy with the agency failing to use the 150 million euros allocated by the European Commission.
5:01 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast kills woman, injures 20 people.

The center of the front-line village was struck with three Russian guided aerial bombs, according to the governor. The attack damaged 13 houses, four stores, two high-rise buildings, two administrative building and two infrastructure facilities, he added.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.